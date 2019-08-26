For decades, Lake Minnetonka residents and their friends have celebrated fall, and the legacy of apples in the area, with the Apple Day festival. The fun returns to downtown Excelsior on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Things kick off at 8 a.m. with the Park Nicollet Apple of the Lake 5K and 1 Mile run/walk. The artisan street fair, Lakes Area Realty Happy Apple Kid's Corner and Youngstedt's Beer Garden open at 9 a.m. A historical walking tour with Darel Leipold and a Model A car show will be at 10 a.m. At noon enjoy the Annual Pie Eating Contest with emcee Chris Hrapsky from KARE 11. Awards for the Pie Baking Contest will be given at 12:30 p.m. and live music will be performed on Water Street throughout the day.
For a full schedule and registrations for the Apple of the Lake, Pie Eating Contest and Pie Baking Contest, visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/apple-day.html.