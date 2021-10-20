Grab your furry friend and head over to the Chanhassen Brewing Company, 951 W 78th St., Chanhassen, on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at noon. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
The brewery’s patio will be transformed into an outdoor dog park, where dogs are free to run around and play without a leash. The taproom will be on-leash only. Dogs can play around on an agility obstacle course, catch one of the tennis balls that will be dropped off the brewery’s roof and meet some new friends.
There is much to look forward to for pet owners as well. The brewery will be releasing its pumpkin spice beer, which is a 5% altbier. altbier is a style of beer that is typically copper-colored, fruity, crisp and lighter-bodied. The pumpkin spice beer was brewed with pumpkin puree, vanilla and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger.
Inside the brewery, there will be a number of local pet-related vendors. There will be a groomer, trainer, dog treat company and a dog bow and bandanna business that sells its products on Etsy. The Scott and Carver County Humane Societies will also be at the event. There will also be a gift basket raffle.
From 7-9 p.m., the Twin Cities-based cover band American Bootleg, who has played at the Chanhassen Fourth of July, will perform. The performance will be an acoustic set with three of their players. There will also be a food vendor at the event.
There is no cost associated with the event. According to brewery owner Matthew Rosati, he wanted to have the event and support local businesses. The Dogtoberfest is just a fun place to come hang out with your dog, have some food and try a new style of beer, he added.
For more information, visit chanhassenbrewing.com.