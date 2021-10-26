Looking for a unique gift for someone special, or maybe just wondering how to spend your Saturday morning? The Chanhassen Artisan Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 is the answer.
The fair is located in the gymnasium at the Chanhassen Recreation Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen. There are currently 30 vendors signed up for the fair that offer one-of-a-kind goods that range from painting to photography to dog treats to jewelry.
According to Jodi Sarles the Chanhassen Recreation Center manager, the fair is all about opening the community’s eyes to all the artists that are in the community. It is a way for artists to show off their skill set and it gives them a place to sell their items, she said.
The fair gives “folks that opportunity to come in and wander around and enough space for the vendors to display … the different things that they’re coming up with,” Sarles said. “You’ll find something that’s truly unique that you can give to family or friends.”
The fair is free to attend, but it has partnered with PROP Food Shelf based out of Eden Prairie. Attendees are asked to bring along a non-perishable food item to donate.
The Artisan Fair has been going for around 12 years, with last year event canceled due to COVID-19. Sarles is excited to be hosting the event again and having people back at the recreation center. She noted that vendor turnout has been great.
“I think people are excited to get back out there and participate in these events,” Sarles said. She has also heard positive feedback from the community that the fair is a way for people to see what their neighbors skills and talents are. “It’s a really unique group of artists that we have in our area,” she added.
COLORFUL CREATIONS
The Artisan Fair was Terrie Cummings idea. She thought it would be great for Chanhassen to have an art event. She has been participating every year with her hand-knit and crocheted items.
Cummings makes wool socks, crocheted hats, table centerpieces, fabric wrapped bowls and some quilted items. Her items are unique, with her own designs and embellishments on them. She knows what kind of fibers will provide the most warmth, comfort or durability. When she goes on trips, she enjoys buying local yarn from those areas, such as when she traveled to Glacier National Park in Montana.
With her work, Cummings isn’t afraid to experiment with color. She enjoys the creative process of designing and creating eye catching colorful creations. Most of her goods are under $50. The price range depends on how large the item is and how much time is put into it.
When she started creating her own hand knit and crotched items, Cummings noticed that people thought something handmade had to be really costly. She wants people to know that high quality handmade goods don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, she said.
To see Cummings work, visit her Instagram Page @tccdezigns.
Woodworking
This year is Scott Gurgel’s first time participating in the fair. While he has been a lifelong woodworker, he didn’t have a lot of time to pursue his passion until COVID-19 hit and he was no longer traveling or commuting for work. With more time, he was able to start woodworking again.
Gurgel started his woodworking business in June. He started looking for local events and fairs to sell at when he found the Artisan Fair. Participating in the event is a way for him to build a reputation in the community where he lives, he said.
Most of Gurgel’s work is custom-made. At the fair he will display models of his work and will have a shuffleboard table for people to play on. He will also have various model lake maps that people can order with their family names on it or other customizations.
According to Gurgel, he is most looking forward to connecting with his neighbors. Growing up, his dad was very involved with local farmers markets. He grew up in that environment and got to see the relationships his dad formed with his customers and neighbors. Now, he is setting up his own booth at a market, he said.
To keep the tradition going, Gurgel will have his 6-year-old son at his artisan booth, who will be wearing a T-shirt with his business logo. He joked with his dad that his son will be the third-generation at the market.
Gurgel’s work is truly handmade and custom pieces, he said. He enjoys using hand tools to make his pieces rather than relying on electric tools. In his eyes, simpler tools build the highest quality products.
“From an artisan standpoint, I think it should be unique, everything you make should be unique,” Gurgel said. “I think you achieve that with hand tools.”
To see Gurgel’s work, visit his Instagram page @minneloonartisan.