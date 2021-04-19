Chanhassen Cinema will be hosting a double-feature of Prince movies Under the Cherry Moon and Graffiti Bridge orchestrated by Minnesota Man of the Year candidate Scott Gregoria on April 21, the fifth anniversary of Prince's death.
The cost is $19.99 for one movie and $31.21 (plus fees) to see both. All proceeds will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Gregoria and his team aim to raise as many funds as possible for LLS; the person who raises the most will be awarded the Man or Woman of the Year title.
"Gregoria wants to honor the memory of a true Minnesota legend, and one of its great philanthropists. The event will celebrate the life, memory and astonishing career of one of the great musical performers in American history while also raising money for a cause close to Gregoria's heart: beating cancer," said a Monday press release.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.teamto.org/events/.