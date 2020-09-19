Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is back with a brand-new main stage show.
"Hot Buttered Classic Soul," which is Saturday, Oct. 3, stars Midwest jazz singer Ginger Commodore, The Voice finalist Jesse Larson, vocalist Debbie Duncan and Ashley Commodore.
Soulful ballads and classics from artists like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Betty Wright and Etta James will be performed by the artists and their accompanying band.
“From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it’s a timeless genre that’s gripped us for decades. This is going to be an outstanding concert and a night to remember for Twin Cities’ music lovers,” stated a CDT press release.
CDT has instituted COVID-19 safety procedures like employee temperature checks, complete disinfection of the theater between performances, upgraded air filtration and mandatory masks when guests are not at their table.
Tickets are $40 for the show and $15 for dinner. Reservations required. Call the box office at 952-934-1525 or order online at ChanhassenDT.com.