Andrea Merboth is a playwright and director who has lived in Chanhassen for 34 years. Her adaptation of “The Hiding Place,” an autobiography written by Corrie ten Boom about her family’s resistance work in the Netherlands during World War II, will be performed by AGLOW Theater July 22-25 in Minnetonka.
AGLOW Theater is a nonprofit group Merboth started 11 years ago for southwest metro homeschooled teenagers. Over the years, homeschool groups were coming to the shows and saying that they wanted to be in a production, she said.
“It just stayed alive because people kept saying, ‘What are you doing next year?’” Merboth said.
The motivation behind the theater group is that Merboth loves teaching, being with students and the art facets of a play. She homeschooled her own children when they were young and learned to get creative when teaching by incorporating plays.
But there’s more to Merboth’s passion than the plays themselves. As she continues to teach, she sees that children are struggling with depression, anxiety, suicide, loneliness and she considers what she can do to help.
“Giving them the stories that are full of life and hope and give them ... something really to hang on to," Merboth said, "that's what AGLOW tries to do."
She notes the dark subject matter of "The Hiding Place" — Nazi Germany taking over the Netherlands.
"But yet, these people in their small ways, every one of them overcame so much and did so much to change the world," Merboth said.
What is “The Hiding Place” about?
“The Hiding Place” is about common, ordinary people who got stuck in ... World War II, when they were taken over and laws and rules were imposed on them and they saw that some people were really hurting because of it, so they did the brave and difficult thing of choosing to love these people over taking care of their own life first ... In the process, they gained more family, more love, more understanding, but some of them lost everything ... I think they would never go back, they chose to do the brave and hard thing.
How did you choose to do an adaptation of “The Hiding Place”?
I never saw a stage version that really gripped me or a TV version that gripped me because there's so much documentary-wise that’s important. So instead, I wrote a version that actually isn't going to take out the documentary piece, but it's going to show you that they weren't perfect human beings, but they grew up during the process of it.
What do you hope people take away from the production?
History tends to repeat itself. That's why (President Harry) Truman, when the war was over, sent photographers into the concentration camps. He said ‘Take pictures, because people will say this never happened and we must not forget.’ So, I want people to remember and learn what history is because it does repeat itself and then we can just make a better choice on how we live.
Who is this production for?
Well it's a little bit scary for real little kids ... But other than that, it's a great show for any history buffs. It's a great show for any young person, because young kids were brave in this family and it's a great story for all of us because it was ordinary people who did the heroic stuff.