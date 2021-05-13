Chanhassen’s Fourth of July Celebration is back.
The three-day event has historically been the city’s largest festival, drawing around 70,000 visitors over the course of the weekend. While there were still some activities last year during the pandemic — a farmers market, fireworks display and a plane flyover, where local pilots flew historic T-6 aircrafts over the city — this year's celebration returns to its “full-scale,” thanks to recent state restrictions being lifted, according to the Parks and Recreation department.
The change comes after statewide loosened restrictions by Gov. Tim Walz. Before May 7, there was a 50 person limit on outdoor gatherings, but new rules now state there is no maximum group size for outdoor social events and no state mask mandate.
The annual carnival, parade, street dance, food and beverages and more will be held at City Center Park in downtown Chanhassen and Lake Ann Park from July 2-4. A full schedule, along with applications for parade floats, will be posted in the coming weeks on the Chanhassen website.
Friday, July 2
Family Night at the Carnival (Midwest Carnival Rides & Concessions): 3-10pm
Saturday, July 3
Minnesota Twins Youth Baseball Clinic: 9am-Noon
Chanhassen Farmers' Market: 9am-1pm
Midwest Carnival Rides & Concessions: 3:30-11pm
Business Expo Presented by the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce: 4:30-7:30pm
Kiddie Games: 4:30-8:30pm
Taste of Chanhassen Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 4:30-11pm
Live Music Featuring Stone Daisy Band: 5:30-7pm
Kiddie Parade: 5:30-6pm
Tae Kwon Do Demo: 6pm
Chalk It Up Drawing Contest: 6-8pm
3rd Lair Summer Skateboard Series: 7pm
Street Dance Featuring PopRocks Band: 7:30-11pm
Sunday, July 4
Adult Fishing Contest: 7-10am
Classic Car Show Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 10am-1pm
Kid' Fishing Contest: 10:30-11:30am
Taste of Chanhassen/Beer & Wine Garden Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 10am-5pm
Log Rolling Presented by Carver County Parks: 10:30am-1:30pm
Midwest Carnival Rides & Concessions: 10am-6pm
Medallion Hunt: 11am
Sand Sculpture Contest: 11am-Noon
Live Music Featuring American Bootleg: 11:45am-1:45pm
4th of July Parade Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 2:30-4pm
Fireworks Spectacular: 10pm