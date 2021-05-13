The Midway (copy)
Buy Now

Chanhassen's 2018 Fourth of July celebration.

 File photo by Unsie Zuege

Chanhassen’s Fourth of July Celebration is back.

The three-day event has historically been the city’s largest festival, drawing around 70,000 visitors over the course of the weekend. While there were still some activities last year during the pandemic — a farmers market, fireworks display and a plane flyover, where local pilots flew historic T-6 aircrafts over the city — this year's celebration returns to its “full-scale,” thanks to recent state restrictions being lifted, according to the Parks and Recreation department.

The change comes after statewide loosened restrictions by Gov. Tim Walz. Before May 7, there was a 50 person limit on outdoor gatherings, but new rules now state there is no maximum group size for outdoor social events and no state mask mandate.

The annual carnival, parade, street dance, food and beverages and more will be held at City Center Park in downtown Chanhassen and Lake Ann Park from July 2-4. A full schedule, along with applications for parade floats, will be posted in the coming weeks on the Chanhassen website.

Friday, July 2

Family Night at the Carnival (Midwest Carnival Rides & Concessions): 3-10pm

Saturday, July 3

Minnesota Twins Youth Baseball Clinic: 9am-Noon

Chanhassen Farmers' Market: 9am-1pm

Midwest Carnival Rides & Concessions: 3:30-11pm

Business Expo Presented by the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce: 4:30-7:30pm

Kiddie Games: 4:30-8:30pm

Taste of Chanhassen Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 4:30-11pm

Live Music Featuring Stone Daisy Band: 5:30-7pm

Kiddie Parade: 5:30-6pm

Tae Kwon Do Demo: 6pm

Chalk It Up Drawing Contest: 6-8pm

3rd Lair Summer Skateboard Series: 7pm

Street Dance Featuring PopRocks Band: 7:30-11pm

Sunday, July 4

Adult Fishing Contest: 7-10am

Classic Car Show Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 10am-1pm

Kid' Fishing Contest: 10:30-11:30am

Taste of Chanhassen/Beer & Wine Garden Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 10am-5pm

Log Rolling Presented by Carver County Parks: 10:30am-1:30pm

Midwest Carnival Rides & Concessions: 10am-6pm

Medallion Hunt: 11am

Sand Sculpture Contest: 11am-Noon

Live Music Featuring American Bootleg: 11:45am-1:45pm

4th of July Parade Presented by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen: 2:30-4pm

Fireworks Spectacular: 10pm

Tags

Events