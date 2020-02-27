The Chaska Community Market is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Chaska Event Center, 3210 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.
The market will feature local vendors of food, health and wellness products and handmade art, according to a press release.
Products include: certified organic vegetables and botanicals, baked goods, jams and jellies, fermented veggies, pasture-raised meats, dairy-free coffee and tea lattes, circulation-therapy mat demos, whole-food nutritional supplements, organic botanical-infused skincare, CBD products and handmade jewelry.
Coordinator and manager of the Chaska Community Market, Autumn Kaye, is excited to bring this variety of quality vendors to the Southwest metro. Her goal is to inspire people to bring local foods and acts of wellness into their lives, according to the release.
There will also be live music by the trio The String Beans.
For a full vendor list and more information, visit: www.inspire-llc.net or search for "Chaska Community Market" on Facebook.