Chaska Valley Family Theatre presents the musical "Tuck Everlasting," based on a novel by award-winning author Natalie Babbitt, March 13-22 at the Chaska Community Center theater.
The Americana-inspired music and dance bring director and choreographer Hannah Weinberg-Goerger’s vision to life in this story for the whole family, according to a press release.
In the musical, the carnival has come to town, led by the sinister "Man in the Yellow Suit." Denied the parade, young Winnie Foster runs away from her over-protective mother, only to meet the mysterious Tuck family in the woods behind her New Hampshire home. She soon discovers that the Tucks have a secret — they’ve found the spring of everlasting life. Winnie becomes fast friends with the family and learns that perhaps everlasting life isn’t the blessing it immediately appears to be.
Chaska Valley Family Theatre has provided opportunities for families to experience theater together both on and off the stage for 24 years. The show features local theater artists, including Zachary Hedner, Mabel Weismann, Cody Olson and Derrick Taylor-White. Mabel Weismann portrays Winnie Foster.
The Chaska Community Center is located at 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska. The show runs weekend matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and 7 p.m. shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Adult tickets cost $20 and student/senior tickets cost $15. Wednesday, March 18 has special "forever young" pricing, where all tickets are available at the student price. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cvft.org.