Minnesota Valley Community Band

The Minnesota Valley Community Band performs its annual holiday concert on at 3 p.m Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Minnesota Valley Community Band presents its annual Holiday Pops concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Chaska High School Auditorium, 545 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.

Highlights of the free concert include a special arrangement of Mel Torme’s "The Christmas Song," with alto saxophone soloist Adam Davis; "Midnight Sleighride," by Sauter and Finnegan; and a premier performance of a march by Lon Roach.

Also highlighted will be John Rutter’s setting of the traditional English carol: "Tomorrow Shall be My Dancing Day," featuring members of the Chanhassen High School women’s chorus, directed by Sarah Gilbertson.

A visit from Santa Claus has been scheduled. Mr. Claus will lead the children in a march around the auditorium.

A post-concert reception with refreshments will be held in the commons immediately after the performance.

