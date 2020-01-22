It’s about that time when most Minnesotans are likely approaching the winter blues, when the magic of the holidays fades away and all we can think about is the day when the snow starts to melt and we can roll down our windows on our way home from work. But don’t despair — there are plenty of sights to see that can make you glad it’s January in Minnesota, and the Ice Castles are one of them.
Nestled between baseball fields and wooded trails at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton stands an ice castle so big you’d need to turn your head to see the entire thing. Former contractor Norm Hart, who has been working on the castles since December, said fluorescent blue ice color is totally natural — it’s just part of the way the ice reflects light. However, Hart said, there will be plenty of other sculptures on display lit up by LED lights.
If you make it out to the ice castles, it’s important to post a photo on social media with the fluorescent blue ice glowing behind you, hot chocolate in hand, as you stand in front of what looks like a scene from the movie “Frozen.” That will be sure to make at least a few of your friends in warm places think you’re cool for enduring the tundra, and they’ll be right.
To make the castles, Hart said the ice artisans run on a constant cycle of stacking ice on top of ice, and then pouring mist across the ice to create the “drip” effect of the icicles. This process occurs even when the Ice Castles are open to the public, Hart said.
The acre-sized ice sculptures include tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers made of ice made over the last six weeks. This is the first season the Ice Castles have made their way to New Brighton, but it’s been a Minnesota staple for six years now. Minnesota is one of six states that hosts the Ice Castles experience.
The Ice Castles are typically open through late February or early March, depending on the weather, and pre-purchased tickets cost between $10 and $18, depending on the age of the guest and whether it’s a weekday or weekend. Tickets can be purchased online at icecastles.com/minnesota. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for between $18 and $22, but admission is not guaranteed.
Ice Castles was founded by Brent Christensen, a Utah father of six who was looking for ways for his family to enjoy the winter. He created an ice cave in the front yard of his family’s home, which attracted a crowd.
Speaking of attracting a crowd — on your way home from the Ice Castles, swing by the Bartz Snow Sculpture in New Brighton, which is an annual sculpture created by two brothers in front of their house each year. This year, the sculpture — located at 2777 16th St. NW — is a giant whale. It’s so large, you have to see it to believe it. This sculpture is free to enjoy, but charity donations are encouraged.