The new exhibition “Supernatural America: the Paranormal in American Art” at the Minneapolis Institute of Art is sure to send a shiver down visitor’s spines. The exhibition opened Feb. 19 and will run until May 15.
The multimedia exhibition is in the Target Gallery at the Mia, at 2400 Third Ave. S in Minneapolis. It includes more than 150 works from the early 1800s through the present. It features internationally recognized and underrepresented artists.
The exhibit is the first of its kind to explore the many ways that artists in the United States have made sense of their experiences with the supernatural and paranormal, said Katie Luber, Mia’s Nivin and Duncan MacMillan director and president.
“It’s our hope that the artwork and the artists highlighted in the show will encourage empathy and exploration and discussion of the wide perspectives here,” Luber said.
The nine galleries broadly deal with four themes, said Robert Cozzolino, Mia’s Patrick and Aimee Butler curator of paintings and the exhibition’s curator. The themes are America as a haunted place, apparitions, channeling spirits and ritual and plural universes. He has been working on the exhibition since 2016.
“This is really at heart about artists thinking about how spirit contact or contact with the otherworldly and the personal experiences they’ve had, manifest in their creative process, in physical objects, and what that has to do with their wider connection to communities and culture,” Cozzolino said.
Cozzolino acknowledged that dealing with the supernatural is a communal thrill. Whether it be spinning yarns, discussing our own experiences, listening to podcasts or watching all sorts of other media that deals with the topic.
Beyond paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and videos there are some unique finds featured in the exhibition. Talking boards, aura goggles and even a ghost machine that would trigger lighting of incense if a ghost is present, can be found.
Through the exhibit “you’ll experience something that is uncanny and otherworldly and the fact that so many artists are interested in this is just to me, the definition of why it had to be explored,” Luber said.
The exhibition will also hold a few events that visitors won’t want to miss.
On Thursday, March 31 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Pillsbury Auditorium at the Mia, Molly McGarry, assistant professor of history at the University of California, Riverside, will give a talk on spiritualism’s origins and relationship to feminism, civil rights and other social movements. The event is free and registration opens on Feb. 28.
Another event is a panel discussion on Indigenous futures, which will be on Thursday, April 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Artists featured in the exhibit Chris Pappan, John Jota Leaños and Chholing Taha will discuss their work in relation to time, the spirit world and indigeneity. The event is free and registration begins on March 21.
Tickets for the exhibition cost $20 for general admission, $16 for Mia members and are free for children 17 years and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit new.artsmia.org. Face masks are required for visitors of the Mia.