It is lucky No. 13 for Family of Christ Lutheran Church this year. On March 13, 14 and 15 the congregation will perform its 13th annual musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
The very familiar tale of Cinderella has several themes, including love of nature, kindness and humility. The story of “Cinderella” has gone by other names, including “The Little Glass Slipper,” “Ye Xian” and “The story of Rhodopis.” This last one is identified as the earliest version of “Cinderella” and dates to 100 B.C! Though the basic story dates back to ancient Greece, those themes have remained the same over time.
In more modern versions of the fable, morality and grace are primary themes and are shown through the main character’s ability to achieve success through perseverance and positive behavior when faced with negative circumstances.
The title character in the Family Of Christ’s production is played by Keagen Salo, a senior at Minnetonka High School, daughter of Mark and Joanne Salo. The annual musical is a family affair for the Salos, with Mark and Keagen often in the cast, Joanne styling hair for performers and younger brother, Jack, working on sets.
Prince Christopher is played by Chaska High School junior Reid Mathers, son of Paul and Rebecca Mathers. Reid has worked both on stage and in the crew for annual productions and Rebecca has played flute in the pit orchestra for several FOC musicals. In the past Reid’s sister, Brenna has helped on sets and, though Paul was in the cast in the past, Paul and Brenna will be cheering from the audience this year.
These two young people lead an on-stage cast of 105 church participants. This includes people who have participated in past church productions, along with some for whom this is their first show. Many parents and children participate in the play together.
Additionally about 100 church members and friends join in the fun by building sets, sewing costumes, playing in the pit orchestra, choreographing/teaching musical numbers, being on hospitality/sound/lighting/special effects/make-up teams and in many other ways that support this project. Outside of weekly worship at Family of Christ, the annual musical is the largest multi-generational activity the congregation sponsors.
Though being a fundraiser to support youth summer mission trips is a great motive to take part, the reasons people participate in the musical vary. Wendy Gallucci, who helps keep the orchestra organized couldn’t pick just one reason. “I love playing music with some awesome and fun musicians in the pit. I love watching my kids on stage, stepping out of their comfort zones, gaining confidence and enjoying music and acting. We make amazing memories together every year,” she said.
A shared family experience was a common theme for participating. Hilary Salzwedel likes “doing something with my family that is so big and powerful that they want to come back for more every year.” Salzwedel is cast as the Fairy Godmother in this year’s production.
One of the talented sewers, Nancy Simpson, says, “I love being part of something that makes kids enjoy their church experience. I hope it plants the seed for them to remain a part of a church community for their life.”
Sixth-grader Addie Hopman plays a townsperson in Cinderella and has several thoughts about being in the play. “It’s fun! I love musical theatre and I like meeting new people.” Newcomer Lisa DeLaHunt agrees. She joined because she enjoys, “meeting new people and getting back into singing.” Lisa is a townsperson in the opening scene and a princess at the ball. The musical provides a chance to get to know people across the age spectrum, add new experiences into one’s daily life (like singing and dancing) and work with people in different ways.
Performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” are 7 p.m. Friday, March 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and the last performance is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. All tickets are $12 and are available at https://bpt.me/4506419.
Family of Christ Lutheran Church is located at 2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen.