Lisa Patrin’s passion for food started at an early age. Patrin, a 26-year resident of Chanhassen, grew up in an Italian family in Northeast Minneapolis. Her grandpa owned Delmonico's Italian Deli in Northeast Minneapolis and she grew up around her family cooking all the time.
While Patrin has always loved food, she got away from it for a while. She went to college, become a registered nurse and spent many years working in intensive care at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
When Patrin moved to California for her husband John’s job opportunity, she started to once again delve into food. In 2006, she entered a few food contests, including a chocolate challenge with Emeril Lagasse, and was chosen to be on his show, where he cooked her recipe.
Patrin started writing about food for different publications, including the Southwest Metro Magazine. In 2007, she was thinking of a way to share her passion for food while also educating people in a fun and entertaining way. She created a puzzle and sent it around to different food editors and papers.
Patrin wanted to create a way that “people would actually really learn something about ingredients,” she said.
The book
Patrin’s food puzzles appeared in the Star Tribune every week in the Taste section for three years.
Once it stopped running, she wanted to do something with all the puzzles and information. When the pandemic hit, she was writing from home and came up with the idea to turn the puzzles into a book.
And so, the idea for “Eat Your Words,” a food and beverage themed puzzle book was born. Patrin self-published the book and had it completed in about 10 months. However, the puzzles she completed over a series of years, she said. The puzzles are similar to a crossword, where people fill their answers into a grid of boxes.
The topics in the puzzle book range from Indian spices to squash to high-altitude cooking. Some of Patrin’s favorite sections are Italian cuisine and state fair foods because Minnesotans are very passionate about the fair, she said. Another fun section is food-themed movies, she said, adding after people complete the puzzle they might want to watch or rewatch the movies.
“Eat Your Words” is the perfect book for food and beverage enthusiasts who want to learn more or perhaps just test their knowledge.
“I say in my book, whether they're a novice or whether they’re somebody who actually knows a lot about food, I think anybody anywhere in between can find value in it,” Patrin said.
In the book, Patrin covers many different kinds of cooking. She hopes that readers will gain an appreciation for global cuisine and ingredients and will find them approachable. She also hopes that when people do the puzzles and go out to a restaurant they will know more about the ingredients or become interested in trying new things. Perhaps the book will even inspire people to travel to other places when they read about different foods, she said.
“Inspiration can I think strike in all different areas,” Patrin said. “Whether it's to travel, whether it's to cook yourself, whether it's to try a new restaurant, I think that it's just to get people thinking more about food and ingredients maybe outside… their usual realm.”
“Eat Your Words” is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble. Patrin also hopes to sell her book at local bookshops.
FOOD BLOG
Patrin’s book isn’t the only way readers can learn more about food and beverages. She also writes a blog called “The Empty Nesters Kitchen.” She started the blog in 2018 to write about things that matter to her from her own viewpoint.
Patrin has always enjoyed cooking for her family and her children when they come home. She has two grown sons who live in the Twin Cities area. People sometimes have the misconception that having an empty nest means an empty existence, she said. Her blog was to show that empty nesters can do great things like travel, experience food and be adventurous in different ways.
“That desire to delve into interesting ingredients and experiences and things like that didn't leave when they left,” Patrin said. “It just kind of actually afforded me more time to be able to do those things and now when they come back, I still love to share that with them.”
SUSTAINABILITY
Some of the food topics that Patrin cares deeply about include supporting local farms, purveyors and makers, food waste, sustainability and hunger.
“I worked for a while as a school nurse as well and so in doing that … I saw a lot of it (hunger) firsthand,” Patrin said. “In terms of sustainability, we have the ability to feed … people who need to be fed.”
Some wisdom that Patrin has passed on to her children is to always follow your passion and the things that interest you. People don’t have to be stuck in one role forever, she said. She is a trained nurse who delved into food and now has written a book about it.
“You can kind of intertwine all of them,” Patrin said. “My nursing background helps me a lot with knowing about you know what healthy ingredients are and things like that.”