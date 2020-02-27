Luis Fitch

Artwork by Luis Fitch, on display at the Arboretum.

 Submitted photo

March 16 is "Free Monday at the Arb."

The event features free gate admission. Programming includes tours of "Connectado por la Naturaleza: Twin Cities Inspired Latinx Art" show at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. by Arboretum Fine Arts Curator Wendy Depaolis.

The exhibit showcases three Latinx artists, Jessica Bortoni (who will be doing an artist demonstration), Luis Fitch and photographer Xavier Tavera.

Latin-inspired lunch available in the Arboretum cafe, with chicken or cheese enchiladas with rice, beans and churros, $11.99.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, is at 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chanhassen. More info at arboretum.umn.edu or 612-624-2200. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

