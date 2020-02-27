March 16 is "Free Monday at the Arb."
The event features free gate admission. Programming includes tours of "Connectado por la Naturaleza: Twin Cities Inspired Latinx Art" show at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. by Arboretum Fine Arts Curator Wendy Depaolis.
The exhibit showcases three Latinx artists, Jessica Bortoni (who will be doing an artist demonstration), Luis Fitch and photographer Xavier Tavera.
Latin-inspired lunch available in the Arboretum cafe, with chicken or cheese enchiladas with rice, beans and churros, $11.99.
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, is at 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chanhassen. More info at arboretum.umn.edu or 612-624-2200. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.