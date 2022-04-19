JazzMN returns to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Main Stage on Monday evening, April 25, under the artistic direction of JC Sanford.
JazzMN will welcome guest jazz vocalist Gretchen Parlato, who was nominated for a Grammy this year for her album “Flor,” featuring Brazilian music.
The CDT program will consist of a mix of familiar jazz standards and classic Brazilian songs.
Tickets are $40 for the concert only. Guests may add dinner for an additional $18 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at ChanhassenDT.com or through Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ box office at 952-934-1525. Dinner seating 5:30 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30 p.m.