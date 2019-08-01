It’s that time of year where football starts to take over the state.
And it all starts with the Minnesota Vikings.
The team opened training camp July 26, their 59th in team history and second at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, which is the team’s new 277-square-foot facility that opened in March 2018.
Want to go watch the Vikings’ practice? Looking to attend the team’s first night practice, which is Aug. 3 with general admission seating only? The team’s final open practice to the public is Aug. 16.
In total, the Vikings have 16 team practices open to the public through mid-August. Training camp will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with daily practices scheduled to go from 2 to 4:25 p.m.
General admission tickets are free, but fans can purchase a reserved seat starting at $15. Season ticket holders will receive priority access to reserve tickets at Vikings.com/trainingcamp.
Fans can reserve up to four digital tickets for a maximum of two days. Daily fan attendance will be capped at 5,000 spectators. Up to 4,000 free daily tickets (seating and standing room) will also be available, but must be reserved in advance.
New this year
New this year for Vikings’ fans will be the daily autograph sessions with players for fans age 18 and younger. That will take place following practice at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the TCO Stadium concourse.
The first 150 kids in each line will receive a wristband, allowing them the opportunity to watch practice before entering the same line prior to the end of it.
The Vikings have also added more fan engagement from last year in its first camp at the TCO Performance Center.
There will be a Helmet Hike. Selected kids will get to carry players’ helmets from the locker room door to the practice fields where they will get a photo with that player.
There will a climate-controlled space which will include video games and food and beverages. Daily fan giveaways will include autographed items and team merchandise.
The Vikings used to hold their training camp at the University of Minnesota State, Mankato. Last year was the first time the team had its camp in the Twin Cities in 52 years.
Minnesota’s first preseason game is set for Aug. 9 at New Orleans. The team’s first home preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Vikings will open the regular season at home Sept. 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.
To acquire training camp tickets or find about more about the Vikings and their roster, go to www.vikings.com.