Southwest metro parks are bustling with events this autumn.
Three Rivers Park District, which owns and operates more than 27,000 acres and serves more than 12.5 million visitors a year, announced a range of all-ages events set to take place this month.
October park happenings, according to the park district, include:
Spring Lake Regional ParkAdventures in Nordic Walking
Experience the fall colors while learning how to use Nordic poles on a guided walk through Spring Lake Regional Park. “Adventures in Nordic Walking” will be held Monday, Oct. 19 from 5-6 p.m. The program is designed for ages 14 and older.
Cost is $5 and reservations are required.
The Landing
Felting to Finery
Step back in time and explore the life of residents in a 19th century river town at Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee.
Visitors will learn how to turn sheep’s wool into a piece of felted fabric and embellish the fabric with ribbon embroidery.
All materials are provided, and participants will be able to take home their decoration.
The instructional program will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at The Landing.
Cost is $20 and reservations are required by two days prior. The program is for ages 8 and up. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.
Hyland Lake Park Reserve Free Family Fun Day: Digging in Dirt
Locals looking to discover what lives above and beneath the soil is invited to a “Digging in the Dirt” program at the Richardson Nature Center on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1-3 p.m.
This program is free and open to all ages. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.
History Hike
Switch up your regular hiking routine on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 2-3:30 p.m. with a guided hike at the Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
The hike will explore the park’s hidden history by following clues written on park’s the landscape.
Cost is $8 and reservations are required. This program is for ages 10 and up. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.
Carver Park Reserve Rock Monsters
Take a hike with a naturalist, learn more about crawling creatures and make a rock monster to take home during the “Rock Monsters” program at the Lowry Nature Center.
The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, from 12–1:30 p.m.
Cost is $5 and reservations are required by two days prior.
Nature Arts Make and Take
Bring a sketchbook and explore drawing and painting with natural inks at the Lowry Nature Center this month.
Naturalist and artist Laurel Sundberg will show visitors how to make natural drawing tools during an art program held Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Participants will process, prepare and try using ink made from acorns, black walnuts or berries, and have an opportunity to take home a small sample of natural ink.
Participants should bring a sketchbook, brush or dip pen. Some brushes and dip pens will be available to be borrowed.
Cost is $9 and reservations are required. This program is designed for ages 9 and up. Children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Gale Woods Farm
Family Farm Photography Tour
Photographers are invited to Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista to meet the animals and explore the property through your own lens.
This month’s photography tour will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Cost is $5 and reservations are required. The tour is open to all ages and children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult from the same household.