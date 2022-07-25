1860s vintage baseball game in Waconia

The 1860s baseball game is on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1-3 p.m.

The Carver County Historical Society is hosting an 1860s-style baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The game will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead, 8060 Minnesota Highway 5 in Waconia.

