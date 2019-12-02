JazzMN presents “Let it Swing - JazzMN Plays the Holidays," for one performance only on Monday, Dec. 16, on the Main Stage at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Joining JazzMN for this annual popular holiday event is celebrated guest vocalist, Yolande Bruce, best known for her work with the vocal group “Moore By Four.”
The JazzMN Orchestra will perform a variety of holiday-themed music, including “Winter Wonderland,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Adeste Fideles,” “Oh Hanukkah," “Jingle Bells!” and more. Many arrangements have been presented by such legendary performers as Ella Fitzgerald, Stan Kenton, Claude Thornhill and Eartha Kitt.
Guests will be welcomed by a blazing fire and an array of festive holiday decorations at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.
The Minnesota Youth Jazz Bands Combo, comprised of several elite high school jazz musicians, performs during the dinner hour, 6-7 p.m.
Tickets are $38 for the concert only (with some partially obstructed-view tickets available for $33). Guests may add dinner prior to the concert for $15 per person.
Order tickets at ChanhassenDT.com, or through Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ box office at 952-934-1525. Dinner seating begins at 5:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.