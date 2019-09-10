The Junk Bonanza Vintage Market returns to Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road S., Shakopee, Sept. 26-28, showcasing vintage finds, antiques and artisan re-purposed goods from more than 150 handpicked vintage purveyors.
Shoppers will find vintage and antique furniture, jewelry, clothing and home and garden decor as well as upcycled items and artisan foodstuffs and sundries, according to a news release from the event.
Paying homage to the vintage vibe, the Bonanza has assembled an expert group of six "Old School" artisans who will offer free ongoing and hands-on demonstrations of their twists on traditional crafts — freehand silhouette portraiture, machine chainstitch embroidery, tintype photography, yarnbombing, string art and wreathmaking.
On Lucky Friday, attendees can register to win one of hundreds of dollars in 425 coupons to be redeemed for merchandise in the vendor booths of their choosing.
"Flea Market Style" magazine Executive Editor Ki Nassauer will sign copies of the September/October issue.
Join the Bonanza rain or shine inside Canterbury Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28. Early Bird tickets allow entrance at 8 a.m. Thursday for two hours of prime shopping before the doors open to general admission. That ticket is good fro readmission Friday and Saturday at the regular opening time, after vendors have restocked.
General admission is $10 per day. Tickets can be purchased at the door for cash and check only. Several ATMs are on site.
