Learn all about life on the farm by traveling just a few miles from home at Saturday Morning on the Farm from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10 at Gale Woods Farm.
Explore the barn, meet the baby animals, play in the garden and participate in seasonal farm activities. Wear farm clothes and get ready to dig in and be active!
The program is open to all ages and children 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $5 and there is a 20 percent discount for groups of four or more.
Gale Woods Farm is located at 7210 County Road 110 W., Minnetrista. To learn more about Three Rivers Park District programming, visit threeriversparks.org or call 763-559-9000.