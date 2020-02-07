Carver-Scott County Extension Master Gardeners have announced the February 2020 Library Class Series.
The events are free to the public. More info at https://carverscottmastergardeners.org.
SCOTT COUNTY
Prior Lake Library
16210 Eagle Creek Ave., 952-447-3375
6:30 p.m. Mondays
- Composting: Feb. 24
Shakopee Library
235 Lewis St. S., 952-233-9590
6:30 p.m. Tuesdays
- Pests in the Garden: Feb. 18
- Fruit Trees in the Landscape: Feb. 25
CARVER COUNTY
Chanhassen Library
7711 Kerber Blvd., 952-227-1500
6:30 p.m. Thursdays
- Nature Heals: Feb. 13
- Fun with Herbs: Feb. 20
- Food Preservation: Feb. 27
Chaska Library
3 City Hall Plaza, 952-448-3886
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Container Gardening: Feb. 19
- Food Preservation: Feb. 26