Master Gardener

The Carver-Scott Master Gardeners will offer a series of gardening classes at area libraries this spring. 

Carver-Scott County Extension Master Gardeners have announced the February 2020 Library Class Series.

The events are free to the public. More info at https://carverscottmastergardeners.org.

SCOTT COUNTY

Prior Lake Library

16210 Eagle Creek Ave., 952-447-3375

6:30 p.m. Mondays

  • Composting: Feb. 24

Shakopee Library

235 Lewis St. S., 952-233-9590

6:30 p.m. Tuesdays

  • Pests in the Garden: Feb. 18
  • Fruit Trees in the Landscape: Feb. 25

CARVER COUNTY

Chanhassen Library

7711 Kerber Blvd., 952-227-1500

6:30 p.m. Thursdays

  • Nature Heals: Feb. 13
  • Fun with Herbs: Feb. 20
  • Food Preservation: Feb. 27

Chaska Library

3 City Hall Plaza, 952-448-3886

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

  • Container Gardening: Feb. 19
  • Food Preservation: Feb. 26

Events

