Retired WCCO-TV anchor Don Shelby will return to the stage for four performances of “Love Letters” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

After selling out the four shows that were initially planned, the venue has added evening shows on Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17. Tickets remain available for those shows. Tickets are $44, or $62 with dinner, and are available by phone at 952-934-1525 or online at chanhassendt.com.

Tags

Events