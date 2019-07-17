“Mary Poppins,” a musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, will be performed by Mayer Community Arts/Summer Theatre (Mayer CAST) at Mayer Lutheran High School (305 Fifth St. NE, Mayer) at 7 p.m. July 25-27 and 2 p.m. July 28.
The story of the perfect nanny and the Banks family of Cherry Tree Lane includes classic songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” Jolly Holiday,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
“The show, featuring a cast and crew from all over the west metro, including Chaska and Chanhassen, was exactly the right fit for Mayer CAST, a Christian-based community theatre that staged its first show in 2007,” stated a press release.
“We try to choose shows that are family-friendly for both the cast and the audience,” said Tim Bode, who’s directing his sixth Mayer CAST production.
“While the stage show includes iconic songs from the movie, it also adds some new songs to support the expanded story lines,” Bode said. “Although we can’t duplicate the magic of movies, we do hope to bring some stage magic to the show that our audiences will enjoy.”
Julie Pallas, director of Parish Music at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska, is the show’s musical director. “I’m excited to be working with a really talented cast,” she said. “This is my first show with Mayer CAST but I’ve seen all of their shows and have been impressed with the quality. This theater group is special because it draws from a number of communities and families can participate together.”
“Mary Poppins” is the third Mayer CAST show for Johnny Erdmann of Chanhassen.
“Mary Poppins is a very fun production for all ages,” he said. “It shares a great message and has a very upbeat, lively tone. Come on out and see it!”
More info at www.mayercast.org.