The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting three sessions of "Yoga in the Gardens' in August.
The event is $15 for non-members and free for members or studio partner members. All participants must preregister at Arb.umn.edu/content/yoga-gardens/.
Sessions are for all levels. Bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is located at 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. More info at 612-624-2200.
Session 1
- 10-11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 1
- Located in the Garden for Wildlife
- Tai Chi with Sue Bitney
Session 2
- 6-7 pm., Thursday, Aug. 12
- Located in the Naturalistic Garden
- Instructor from Yoga 4 You
Session 3
- Noon-1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22
- Located in the Ornamental Grass Collection
- Instructor from Yoga Bella