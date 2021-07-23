Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum hosts three 'Yoga in the Gardens' events in August.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting three sessions of "Yoga in the Gardens' in August.

The event is $15 for non-members and free for members or studio partner members. All participants must preregister at Arb.umn.edu/content/yoga-gardens/.

Sessions are for all levels. Bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is located at 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. More info at 612-624-2200.

Session 1

  • 10-11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 1
  • Located in the Garden for Wildlife
  • Tai Chi with Sue Bitney

Session 2

  • 6-7 pm., Thursday, Aug. 12
  • Located in the Naturalistic Garden
  • Instructor from Yoga 4 You

Session 3

  • Noon-1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22
  • Located in the Ornamental Grass Collection
  • Instructor from Yoga Bella

