Mystic Lake announced this month two performances that will hit the stage at the casino and hotel early next year.
“The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” will be in production at the Mystic Showroom at 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. About a month later, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan will bring his stand-up comedy tour “No Disrespect” to the Mystic Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Shawn Baker will embody the character and spirit of Johnny Cash in the January tribute show, according to a news release from the casino. The show includes a professional band, a female singing group paying tribute to the Carter sisters and Jessica Morales performing as June Carter. The performance will feature Cash’s classics like “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” “Big River,” “Great Rhythm” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”
For the February performance, attendees of Morgan’s show may know him from the award-winning television series “30 Rock” and films he’s been a part of, including “Cop Out,” “First Sunday,” “The Longest Yard,” and “Why Stop Now,” in addition to his voice over work for “G-Force,” “Rio,” “Rio 2” and “Boxtrolls.” In 2017, Morgan released the Netflix stand-up special “Staying Alive.”
Tickets for both performances can be found by calling the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or at mysticlake.com.