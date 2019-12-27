The year is coming to a close. Which means it’s time again to find a festive way to ring in the new year! Here are some ideas to kick off 2020 in style.
For the big kids
Canterbury Park Splashpot Countdown
Ring in the new year with some extra money. Play poker at Canterbury Park at 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee. The park will be adding $50 randomly to tables as part of its splashpot countdown. The event is 8 p.m-1 a.m.
Chanhassen Dinner Theatre New Year’s Eve bash
On New Year’s Eve, not only do you get dinner and a show, but also an after-party. Tickets for “An Andy and Bing Christmas” and “Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret” are still available. With a ticket comes dinner from a special holiday menu. After the show you can celebrate the new year with champagne, live music and dancing. The Chanhassen Dinner Theatre is located at 501 W 78th St., Chanhassen. Find tickets at bit.ly/34dYAag.
Mystic Lake New Year’s Eve celebration
Jam out and say goodbye to 2019 at Mystic Lake at 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW, Prior Lake. Rick Springfield will be performing at 6 and 10 p.m. Or enjoy free musical performances in the casino while you toast champagne and countdown to midnight. Find ticket for Rick Springfield at bit.ly/2RMrdZs.
Paisley Park Funky New Year 2020 Party
Get funky while you ring in 2020 at Paisley Park at 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen. There will be performances by musicians who played with Prince including singer Judith Hill, bassist Andre Cymone and Funk Soldiers. DJ Dudley D will also play music. Doors open at 8 p.m. Find tickets at bit.ly/2PmCUol.
Family Friendly options
Nickelodeon Universe New Year’s Eve Moonlight Circus
Watch performers from Xelias Aerial Studio juggle, unicycle, and move through the air on aerial fabric. Nickelodeon Universe’s New Year’s celebration located at Mall of America at 60 E Broadway, Bloomington, will have lights, music, entertainment and even a ball drop. The event is 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Find tickets at bit.ly/2PgP6qy.
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum New Year’s Eve Winter Lights party
Enjoy the first family friendly New Year’s Eve party at the Arboretum at 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. Walk through its many magical winter light displays, play games, listen to live music and ring in 2020. The party is 5-10:30 p.m. Find tickets at bit.ly/2PMPiN8.
Playworks New Year’s Eve party
Join Playworks at 2200 Trail of Dreams, Prior Lake, for a family friendly celebration in its Atrium. There will be dancing, games and more to celebrate the new year. The Party is 3-6 p.m.