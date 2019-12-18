A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....
... George Lucas captured the hearts of millions with a tale of Luke Skywalker, his sidekick droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, the princess Leia Organa, the hotshot pilot Han Solo, and the evil Darth Vader.
Over the course of more than 40 years, the vision of Lucas has been brought to life. Three separate trilogies that culminate with the release of the ninth film, “The Rise of Skywalker,” on Friday, Dec. 20.
The fans’ passion for the series continues to grow. From films to action figures and toys to theme parks, books and costumes, Star Wars is a multi-generational love affair.
“Tickets have been selling out faster than any other movie I’ve seen. Even better than Avengers (End Game),” Marcus Southbridge Cinema manager Kelly Hudson, who grew up in Chaska, said. “It’s been building since 1977 and this movie wraps it all up.”
The Southbridge location in Shakopee planned a fan event for the first showing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. All in attendance for the first viewing will receive a keepsake collectible.
“It will be bring out both the die hards who have been coming to see the movies since the beginning, and the fans that have since been born,” Hudson said.
The Marcus Oakdale location presented fans with an opportunity to watch all nine films over a 24-hour span, ending with a release night showing of the final movie. All for $80.
NEW ARRIVALS
While the seventh and eighth films, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” brought back old favorites, new characters such as Finn, BB-8, Poe Dameron, Kylo Ren, and most notably Rey, have helped introduce a new generation of fans to the series.
“Got tickets for the 19th at AMC in Eden Prairie. We are taking our fourth grader despite it being a school day the next day. She’s been pumped about the Rey storyline since ‘The Force Awakens.’ It will be interesting to see how it will be wrapped up,” Jonas Sjoberg, of Chaska, said.
Jim Smyth also will be in attendance on opening night. He said his best memory is “The Last Jedi” and soon-to-be “The Rise of Skywalker” as he plans to see it with two of his daughters and his parents.
“I remember seeing ‘Return of the Jedi’ at the old Rex Theater in Chaska when I was a kid,” Chad Dressen, owner of Carver Junk Company in Chaska, said.
“The Rise of Skywalker” pits Kylo Ren and the First Order versus Rey and the Resistance. One final battle for the galaxy.
“We have tickets for a nearly midnight showing. Excitement level is ‘sky(walker) high,’” Chanhassen Villager reader Julie Anderson said. “I expect to find out if my suspicions about a major plot point are true.”
While you won’t find Anderson dressing up in character, a trusty light saber may accompany her at the showing.
HEADING TO THE THEATER?
Are you planning an opening weekend viewing of “The Rise of Skywalker?” Plan ahead, Hudson said. Very few tickets were available for Dec. 19 shows more than a week in advance.
Movie ticket site, Fandango, reported it already has outsold all previous Star Wars films. Initial box office tracking has “The Rise of Skywalker” grossing around $205 million in its opening weekend, though some firms predict a debut closer to $175 million.
The two-hour, 35-minute feature will open at Marcus Shakopee Cinema (two screens), AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18 (six screens) and Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema (four screens).