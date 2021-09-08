Who doesn’t love lutefisk? At the Nordic Music Festival, attendees have the opportunity to watch the gelatinous fish be tossed through the air.
The 12th annual Nordic Music Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. The festivities will be at Lions Park, 1601 82nd Street, Victoria.
The free event is sponsored by the Nordic Heritage Club of Carver County, Waconia Sons of Norway Scandia Lodge, The Sons of Norway Foundation and the Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag.
The festival will feature a full line up of Nordic music spanning from Swedish nyckelharpa or key fiddle to Ballade, a Danish folk music group. The event will close with a lutefisk toss, which will be a competition between the Swedish and Norwegian teams, said Carolyn Spargo, entertainment coordinator.
Attendees “can expect to have a really good time just immersing into Nordic culture, whether they're Nordic or not,” Spargo said.
There will be no dance performances this year, due to COVID-19.
Attendees can look forward to tasty treats such as meatballs on a bed of mashed potatoes, called the meatball sundae, Kringla cookies and cardamom rolls. Attendees can enjoy a “Fika,” the Swedish word for a break traditionally involving coffee and treats. Free coffee will be served 10-10:30 a.m.
Nordic crafters will be selling Scandinavian aprons, children’s wear, vintage Norwegian sweaters, hats, mittens, ornaments, painted glassware, Nordic country flags and gifts among other novelties.
When the festival began, it started out small, Spargo said, adding it has grown over the years. Last year’s event was canceled, due to COVID-19 and this year’s performance lineup is smaller because there is one, rather than the typical two stages.
The festival is based on music festivals that can be found in Sweden, where people play music for each other, Spargo said. Many residents of Carver County are of Swedish and other Nordic decent and can surely take something away from the event.
“It's just a gathering time of fun,” Spargo said adding it’s also about “learning the music of the different Nordic countries.”