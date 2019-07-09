Ol’ Blue Eyes returns to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
One of the most recognizable voices of all time, Frank Sinatra would have turned 100 years old in 2015.
The “Chairman of the Board” enjoyed a recording career that spanned from 1935-1995, signed with the most popular big bands of the 1940s, and won an Academy Award. He has sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide, received 11 Grammy Awards, and starred in 60 motion pictures.
Join Andrew Walesch and his Big Band, filled with many Twin Cities’ big band and jazz legends, as they take you through a journey in time and celebrate Frank Sinatra’s legendary career.
Hear your favorites including, “That’s Life,” Nice ‘n’ Easy,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “New York, New York,” “My Way” and many others.
Tickets are $55 for the dinner and show, $40 for the show only. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m.
The show will be in The Fireside Theatre at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 West 78th St. Chanhassen.
For tickets contact the Box Office at 952-934-1525 or tickets@chanhassendt.com. Visit chanhassendt.com for information about upcoming shows.