The play based-on the life of Tennessee Williams and widely considered one of America's most significant plays opens at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis this month.
"A Glass Menagerie," directed by the Guthrie's Artistic Director Joseph Haj, will play at the Wurtele Thrust Stage Sept. 14-Oct. 27. The play marks the first production in the theater's 2019-2020 season.
Haj described the Glass Menagerie as "one of the most lyrical and poetic plays in American theater," in a press release from the Guthrie.
"The creative team and I are interested in the idea of how memory works. What do we choose to remember? What, despite our very best efforts, do we find impossible to forget?" he said. "Making a play on the thrust stage gives us countless opportunities to expand beyond the realism of the play because it is not, strictly speaking, realistic. It’s made up of shards — the bits and pieces of memory.”
The play first premiered on Broadway in 1945 and "became an instant commercial and artistic success that established Tennessee Williams’ reputation as a playwright," the Guthrie Theater shares. The play is also the most revived play on Broadway in the last 70 years.
"From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura," the theater's website describes the show. "With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles — alcohol, movies and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura — which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it’s unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions."
Tennessee Williams is generally regarded as one of the great American playwrights. He wrote more than 100 poems, more than 60 short stories, at least 25 full-length plays, many short plays, two novels and a memoir, and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for both "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."