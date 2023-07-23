The Carver County Fair is returning to Waconia next month with an exciting host of events and activities – some long-standing fan-favorites as well as some new attractions and shows.
The fair will run from Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 9-13, with doors opening at the Waconia fairgrounds at 8 a.m. each morning.
For the first time, there will be a fair kick-off concert in the grandstand the Tuesday night before the fair officially begins. The show will feature up-and-coming country artists Chad Brock, Ashley Barron and Jarrod Turner.
Another new attraction coming to the 2023 fair is “Tiger Encounter,” an educational animal show focused on conservation and preservation. Namely, the show will feature Bengal tigers and a rare white lion, and it will focus on the threat of extinction that these animals are facing in their natural habitats.
Fear not though, favorites like the human tractor pull, pig races and mutton bustin’, the children’s sheep riding competition, are still on the fair roster.
So too is live music. And this year, performances will run the gamut from a Johnny Cash tribute band to pop music through the ages to an award-winning polka group.
4-H competitions will be ongoing throughout the week, as well as the various craft, baking, and crop exhibits, so be sure to swing by to take a look at the hard work of your fellow Carver County community members.
Whether you come for the food, fun, or the Ferris wheel, you’ll be sure to find something at the 111th Carver County Fair.
For more information, tickets, maps, schedules, and more, visit the Carver County Fair website.