The full Minnesota delegation in Congress recently introduced bipartisan legislation to award Prince the Congressional Gold Medal. The legislation is led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
Minnesota lawmakers want to posthumously honor Prince with the award “in recognition of his achievements and contributions to the culture of the United States,” the bill states.
Minnesotans are proud of Prince, especially in the Chanhassen area, Klobuchar said. He was our “superstar next door,” she said. Prince was not only a musical genius, but also fiercely independent and believed in protecting an artist’s creativity.
“I would say that's something where he made his mark in addition to being a musical genius,” Klobuchar said. “He devoted himself to making sure that he had control over his music and that he could do what he wanted when it came to his creative spirit.”
Klobuchar admires that Prince never stopped calling Minnesota home. He was a fan of local sports teams and wrote music about the Minneapolis arts community. Often times, celebrities leave the place they called home before the fame, but Prince stayed and even built his recording studio in his home in Minnesota.
Prince also persisted through challenges. An example of that is how he didn’t grow up destined to be a music star, Klobuchar said, adding that he earned his fame. During his 2007 Super Bowl performance when it started pouring rain, he used it to his advantage and made it an iconic show, she said.
Prince has left a great impact on the world as well as in his local community. An incredible collection of music lives on and even more is being discovered, Klobuchar said. His home and recording studio are now a museum and there is an excitement to keep his memory alive, she added.
“We had this incredible musical genius that just loved being in our state. We can always be proud of that,” Klobuchar said.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor from Congress. Only 163 have been given out in the awards history and the first went to George Washington. Other notable recipients include Thomas A. Edison, Robert Frost, Walt Disney and Rosa Parks.
Every member of the congressional delegation signed the legislation, so the bill was entirely bipartisan, Klobuchar said. There’s not much they all agree on, but this was something they agreed on, she added.
“There have been a handful of musicians honored in the past and we believe that Prince should be one of them,” Klobuchar said.
Following introduction, legislation bestowing a Congressional Gold Medal must be co-sponsored by two-thirds of the membership of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in order to be awarded.