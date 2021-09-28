Beginning Nov. 15, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will require ticket holders to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to attendance. Exceptions to the policy will be made for guests under age 12.
“We have decided to put these policies in place due to the nature of our business,” stated Artistic Director and President of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Michael Brindisi, in a press release. “In order to operate at near capacity, we feel this is the most sensible route to take.”
By Nov. 15, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres plans to be open to full capacity without social distancing. According to each reservation arrangement, guests may be sharing tables with others that they do not know.
Masks will be required for all guests and staff, regardless of vaccination status or age. Masks are required to be worn throughout the building, at the table (when not eating or drinking) and throughout the entire performance. (Bandannas and neck gaiters are not considered acceptable facial coverings.)
The policy is subject to change based on evolving city, state and federal guidelines, and remains in effect for performances of “The Music Man,” “Footloose,” the Concert Series, Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret, and all other ticketed events.
Effective Nov. 15, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres staff must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test result every 72 hours. Artists were required to be vaccinated to perform onstage or enter a backstage area at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres since July 2. Artists do not wear masks while performing onstage.
Ticket holders who are sick, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to COVID-19 or don’t meet the vaccination/testing requirements may exchange their tickets or receive a refund by calling the Box Office at 952-934-1525.
For more information, visit ChanhassenDT.com.