The Chanhassen Brewing Company is hosting its first annual Löwenherz Oktoberfest, which translates to Lionheart, in partnership with the Chanhassen Lions Club.
The festivities will take place noon to midnight, Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25. The brewery is located at 951 W 78th St., Chanhassen.
What better way to celebrate with brats and beer, than knowing the proceeds are going to a good cause?
Activities
The weekend will consist of activities for all ages. There will be a beanbag tournament from 1-4 p.m. Saturday; best-dressed and stein holding contests and music spanning from polka to cover songs. Bands include the Bavarian Boys, Pandora’s Other Box and Triggerfish.
There will be a silent auction, which focuses on local Chanhassen businesses. Attendees can bid on items such as an Adam Thielen autographed football, a private golf lesson at Halla Greens, a quarter of a cow from Open Gate Premium Beef and a variety of restaurant gift cards.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children 12 years and younger can attend for free. The proceeds, after covering costs, will go to the Lions Club, which donates to a number of worthy causes and back into the community.
The Lions Club has been supportive of Chanhassen Brewing Company, which opened in April of this year, said brewery owner Matthew Rosati. One of the reasons the brewery decided to partner with the club on the event is because the proceeds are going towards a good cause, he said.
Provisions
Food options, provided by the Lions Club will include brats, burgers, sauerkraut, chips and large pretzels served with cheese.
An Oktoberfest, of course, wouldn’t be complete without beer. The brewery will have 15 beers on tap as well as a Löwenherz Oktoberfest brew, which will be released on Friday. It will also offer craft sodas and bottled water.
The weekend is going to be a family friendly event, Rosati said, adding they want people to come to the brewery and have a good time. He hopes the first annual event will grow over the years.
Steve Cannon, a Lions Club member who is chairing the event, echoed Rosati’s hopes. He sees the event as getting bigger and better in the years to come. Everyone we’ve talked to seems excited about the festivities, he said.
The Lions Club has a variety of fundraising events, Cannon said, adding over the past three years, it has been looking into new was to raise money. The funds go back into the community and to organizations that help with hearing, vision, childhood cancer and environmental issues , he said.
Through brainstorming possible fundraising avenues, the club came up with partnering with the new local brewery.
“It was kind of a match made in heaven,” Cannon said.
Rosati emphasized the brewery wants everyone to enjoy the festivities safely. He encourages attendees to arrange for safe transportation to and from the event.