The months of June and July bring sunshine, warm weather and berries to Minnesota. Peak strawberry season has arrived and many pick-your-own patches across the state have opened for business while still maintaining health precautions in light of COVID-19.
Check out some of the patches around town that are open for the season.
Roots Return Heritage Farm, Carver
Located just off of Highway 212 in Carver, Roots Return Heritage Farm is offering limited, reservation-based pick-your-own berries. At this time only one picker per household is allowed, to comply with social distancing. In order to place a reservation, visit their website ahead of time to view available dates and times, rrhf.myshopify.com/.
Location: 14525 County Road 40, Carver
Lorence’s Berry Farm, Northfield
Despite fluctuations in weather early this year, this fifth-generation family farm has a great crop of strawberries, workers said. The farm provides each group of pickers with a container to fill. Masks aren’t required, but the farm asks that you wash your hands and practice social distancing while picking. Families are welcome to bring the kids, too, as long as they are supervised. You-pick berries are priced at $2.50 per pound, or sold in pre-picked quarts and flats as available. Visitors are asked to call ahead as weather and crop conditions can change quickly: 507-645-9749.
Location: 28625 Foliage Ave., Northfield
Little Hill Berry Farm, Northfield
Little Hill Berry Farm grows late-season strawberries, which won’t be ready until at least next month. Blueberry-picking season begins in mid-July, as well, at a price of $5.50 per pound. For more information, visit www.littlehillberryfarm.com.
Location: 4339 320th St. W., Northfield
Wyatt’s Strawberries, Hastings
Wyatt’s Strawberries is open on limited days to sell strawberries on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can call them at 651-437-8479 to check availability, and visit their Facebook page for further updates.
Location: 10370 180th St E, Hastings
Afton Apple Orchard, Hastings
Although apples are in the name, Afton Apple’s strawberry-picking season began June 16. The farm provides boxes for pickers but recommends you bring a container for each picker in your group. Like elsewhere, pickers are required to follow social distancing and hand-washing guidelines, and only handle merchandise they are going to purchase. They are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until picked out. Call ahead at 651-436-8385 or check the farm’s Facebook page before heading out for updates on picking conditions or hours.
Location: 14421 90th St. S., Hastings