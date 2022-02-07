Many community members bundled up and braved the cold to take part in February Festival on Saturday, Feb. 5. The festival on Lake Ann in Chanhassen boasted many activities including music, food, dog sled rides, horse drawn wagon rides, snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding and door prizes.
Once the ice fishing contest ended at 3 p.m., contestants and spectators alike gathered around the stage to hear Chanhassen City Councilmember Haley Schubert call the names of the winners. Prizes were awarded for the 50 largest fish, which were determined by weight.
This year was the 29th annual February Festival. Event organizers were excited to have the festival in-person once again. Last year’s festivities were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.