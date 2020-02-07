Theatre 301 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church presents the musical "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" on March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15.
The show is directed by Andrew Scipioni, with music direction by Mark Abelsen and choreography by Amy Hoyord.
"Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be 'Out There,' observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Wishing to join the boisterous crowd, the young man escapes his captivity for the day, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda," states a press release.
"With book by Peter Parnell, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, this musical asks a question that seems to be both as old as the centuries and as current as 2020 headlines — 'What makes a monster and what makes a man?' And then there is the larger question that the actors and audience journey together to answer, 'Are we either one or the other?'
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7, 13 and 14; and 3 p.m. March 8 and 15. Tickets are $18, adults; $8 ages 18 and under. Group tickets available for groups of 10 or more for $13 each.
Order online at www.theatre301.org, or call 952-474-8893, Ext. 301.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 301 County Road 19, Excelsior. Theatre 301 is a ministry of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.