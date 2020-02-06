The Twin Cities once had a nightclub called Rupert’s and it was renowned for a phenomenal band called Rupert’s Orchestra. Among its well-known Twin Cities vocalists were artists like Gwen Matthews, Debbie Duncan and Bruce A. Henry.
Enjoy their music again at an upcoming show, “Legends of Soul Through the Ages," in the Fireside Theatre at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres on Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb. 14 and 15.
The trio will highlight the signature songs from such artists as Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Prince and Stevie Wonder. The CDT touts them as “three vocal powerhouses (who) put out a phenomenal performance — each singer a legend in their own right, with a zillion credits between them. They have been friends for decades, connected by their talent and love of music.”
The newspaper caught up with the three vocalists for this week’s Three Qs.
Name the singers you're most identified with and your style of singing:
1 Gwen Matthews: I was influenced by Dionne Warwick, Johnny Mathis, Pearl Bailey, Julie Andrews, Donny Hathaway, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. I loved the way Dionne Warwick sang everything so beautifully. From "Walk On By" to "Home"and " Alfie." The cool slickness in which Dionne sang her rhythms and her beautiful tones gave her a vocal ID like no other. Johnny Mathis was as perfect and beautiful as a singer could be ... his songs were of love and his skill was one that I studied deeply and matched no other. I was fascinated with Pearl Bailey's tenacious bold fearless deliveries. She had a big, fun attitude, something my super shy self had to learn. Julie Andrews was golden, pretty and with classic show tune flavors I loved singing. "The Sound Of Music" and many of her other show tunes were my favorites. One of my favorite Donny Hathaway songs to date is "For All We Know." The man invented how to feel a song. But Aretha taught me riffs and flavors and woke me up to R&B as well as Stevie Wonder (his) ... harmonies, ethnic sounds, rhythms, beats colored with so much freedom ... I loved everything and ... I'm still learning.
2 Bruce Henry: I have an eclectic jazz and R&B style and my voice has been compared to Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreau and Marvin Gaye. Stevie Wonder has written dozens of the world’s greatest songs. One of my favorite Steve tunes is “You and I.” Stevie sings from his heart and makes us embrace our deepest emotions. Al Jarreau teaches vocalists how to be playful, sensuous, inventive and self-expressed. Nat King Cole's music slows me down and reminds me to breathe deeply. Cole was the epitome of cool. Marvin was the prophet of soul. His message music inspires us to use our voices for change.
3 Debbie Duncan: I've enjoyed Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Roberta Flack, Johnny Hartman, Johnny Mathis, Gladys Knight, James Taylor, folk. I just like good music and probably have sung many types. Unless I'm doing a show dedicated to a particular artist, the songs I pick out are because of the lyrics and the music, and not necessarily the artist or the groove. It's because I really like the song, and the song makes me feel good and I feel like I can get its message to touch people.
