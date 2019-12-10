Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will bring her stand-up comedy show “Tiffany Haddish: Live in Concert” to the Mystic Showroom at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Haddish is a comedian, actress and producer who was the breakout star of the smash comedy “Girls Trip,” where she appeared as the scene-stealing “Dina” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall.
In November 2017, Haddish made history by becoming the first black female stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live,” a role that earned her the 2018 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.” She can currently be seen opposite Tracy Morgan on the TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.” and as host of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” on ABC. Her latest one-hour comedy special, "Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah," debuted on Netflix on Dec. 3.
Haddish will star opposite Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne in the film “Like A Boss,” which will be released in theaters on Jan. 10. Her additional upcoming film and television projects include “Down Under Cover,” “Here Today” and “Madam C.J. Walker.”
Tickets to see “Tiffany Haddish: Live in Concert” became available Dec. 6 and prices start at $49. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.