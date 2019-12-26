Not immune to the craft beer explosion, the southwest metro is home to a number of breweries, some which have been serving up alcoholic pints for years, others for less than a month.
Many keep their customers seasonably curious with the release of winter beers. Nodes of chocolate and dark fruit and molasses can be found in many of the seasonable beers.
Try one of these seven winter beers found within the southwest metro to help lift your spirits:
Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska
Drive up the snowy hill upon which Schram Haus Brewery sits and you will be met with a picturesque view of Chaska. Once you get inside order the Weizenböck, a wheat beer with higher alcohol content, Eric Reller, master brewer, said.
The most prominent flavor in the 7.6% ABV brew is dark dried fruit, particularly raisins. The Weizenböck is “fruit cake in a glass,” Reller said.
The Weizenböck style beer pays homage to Chaska’s German heritage, Matt Sidmore, the executive director of sales and marketing, said. With Schram Haus being a German inspired brewery, this is the place to go for true German beer. Most breweries will not be offering something like it, Reller said.
The Weizenböck was made as a single batch and will be available until supplies last.
Shakopee Brewhall in Shakopee
Nestled in historic downtown Shakopee is the Shakopee Brewhall. Order the beer 6.7% ABV Holy Molé for a sure fire way to warm up this winter season. It’s a traditional bock beer with a spicy twist.
It incorporates flavors of chocolate, cinnamon and three different chile peppers to achieve its kick.
“The target is some sweetness from the chocolate and some bite or heat at the end,” CEO Ryan Lindquist said.
Holy Molé pairs well with anything from chocolate to Mexican food. Drinking it with something chocolatey will bring out the chocolate notes just like spicy food will bring out the chile. The notes in the beer are accentuated by what you pair with it, Ben Salyards, head brewer, said.
Holy Molé is expected to sell out around the middle of January.
Boathouse Brothers Brewing Co. in Prior Lake
The lakes in Minnesota are freezing over, but at Boathouse Brothers Brewing Co. the lake life is in full swing. The winter beer Snapped Line will be a “twist of a winter warmer beer,” co-owner Emmett Swartout said.
Snapped Line has notes of cinnamon, cloves, molasses, fresh ginger and cookies. About three dozen ginger snap cookies from Eileen’s Colossal Cookies went into the mash that makes the 9.5% ABV beer, he said.
The desired effect of a winter beer is that its “full body fills you up and a higher alcohol warms you up,” Kevin Lethert, the co-owner, said. This beer definitely does both.
The Snapped Line was made as a single batch - for now and will be available until supplies last.
Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka
Inside Unmapped Brewing Co.'s taproom enjoy a chalice of Stout Ruby, a Russian imperial stout. The beer is named after his dog Ruby, a stout sized corgi, co-founder JD Park said.
This beer is dark in color and high in alcohol content at 12% ABV. It has chocolate and caramel tones, sweetness and a warming alcohol and roasted malt flavor, Park said.
In Park’s mind, a winter beer is one that “has more oomph to it,” he said. If it’s more oomph you need, Unmapped Brewing Co. will also release barrel aged versions of the beer.
Stout Ruby is expected to sell out around February.
Wayzata Brew Works in Wayzata
Get cozy inside of Wayzata Brew Works, which boasts a view of snow-covered Lake Minnetonka. Those in the mood for a beer dark in color but light in name, should ask for Puppies, Rainbows & Kitten Kisses, an American imperial stout.
Puppies, Rainbows & Kitten Kisses contains Ecuadorian cacao, Tahitian vanilla beans and cherry wood, head brewer Tim Manley said. Drinkers of this 12.5% ABV beer will recognize rich molasses, dark chocolate covered cherries and burnt sugar. Manley describes the beer as fudgy because it is a chocolatey beer that is rich and thick.
“It’s a good sipper,” he said.
Not only is Puppies, Rainbows & Kitten Kisses the 2019 Brewers Cup Awards’s third place winner for Imperial Stouts and Porters, it's also loved by customers. People were lined up at the door on its release date, Manley said.
Puppies, Rainbows & Kitten Kisses will be on tap through the winter season. The 2019 Puppies, Rainbows & Kitten Kisses will also be on tap next fall.
Boom Island Brewing Company in Minnetonka
After arriving at Boom Island Brewing Company in Minnetonka, pull up a seat at the bar and order Yule, the holiday ale.
At 9.8% ABV, Yule has dark fruit, caramel, and very light spice flavors such as cloves or cinnamon. It’s deceptive because it looks so dark and heavy, but is actually light, Kevin Welch, owner and head brewer, said.
Boom Island Brewing Company is a Belgium inspired brewery. So, it isn’t surprising one of Welch’s favorite beers, and the inspiration for Yule, is the Chimay Grande Réserve from Belgium.
“It was a beer inspired by a beer,” Welch said.
Yule is expected to sell out around the end of January.
Fat Pants Brewing Co. in Eden Prairie
Fat Pants Brewing Company has the beer to watch this winter — because it isn’t out quite yet.
While the name is still in the works, owner and head brewer Don Anderson said it will taste like a chocolate-covered cherry. The stout will sit around 7% ABV and will be sweet, creamy and silky, he said.
What could make a silky and dark beer better? Ice cream. The brewery offers stout floats that you can order with any stout on tap, Elizabeth Anderson, the owner and operations manager, said.
The brewery opened its doors on Nov. 25 and ever since its focus has been on having a lineup of several different standard beers.
The beer will be released the second week of January. The brewery expects to keep it around for a couple of months.