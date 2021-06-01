Ty Stone’s Decades of Soul will be performed Saturday, June 12 at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, with dinner at 6 p.m., and a show at 8 p.m.
The concert features five decades of soul music. For over 50 years, Stone has been performing classics from Sam and Dave, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Jackie Wilson, Wilson Pickett and the “Godfather of Soul,” James Brown.
The show includes Just Soul (an eight-piece horn-driven backup band), singer/MC Torion Amie, and dancers Teri London and Melanie Kramer, according to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
For more information, visit https://tickets.chanhassendt.com or call 952-934-1525.