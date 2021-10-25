Prince’s “Under the Cherry Moon” is next to play in Paisley Park’s Cinema Series. The movie will be shown in the Paisley Park Soundstage, 7801 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
“Under the Cherry Moon” is a romantic comedy-drama starring Prince. The film, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, is Prince’s directorial debut.
It follows two con artist brothers in the French Riviera and their attempt to win over a wealthy heiress. Opposite Prince, the film features former member of "The Time," Jerome Benton, and Kristin Scott Thomas in her feature film debut.
The film features some of Prince’s most celebrated songs, the film’s soundtrack, “Parade," which sold over a million copies. Prior to the screening, there will be a Q&A with two yet-to-be-announced special guests.
General admission tickets are $30 and onsite parking is $20. Food and beverages are available for purchase. For more information and to purchase tickets visit PaisleyPark.com/Events.
Proof of a full series of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours is required. Masks are also required. For more information about Paisley Park’s COVID-19 protocols, visit PaisleyPark.com/covid-19-precautions-guidelines.