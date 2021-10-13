Ar-Boo-retum

Visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum this Halloween for some spooky fun.

Gather your little ghosts and goblins and visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chanhassen, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 for the "Ar-BOO-retum." The event starts at the Visitor Center.

Children are invited to dress up in costumes and there will be socially distanced ‘trick-or-treating’ on the outdoor terrace.

There is no charge for participating children, however reservations are required and can be made at arb.umn.edu.

The event is free for Arboretum members and $15 for non-members older than 15 years.

For more information, email Arbinfo@umn.edu, call 612-624-2200 or visit arb.umn.edu.

Lydia Christianson is a digital reporter for Southwest News Media. She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota. When not reporting, she enjoys reading in coffee shops, listening to podcasts, and checking out new restaurants.

