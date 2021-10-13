Gather your little ghosts and goblins and visit the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chanhassen, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 for the "Ar-BOO-retum." The event starts at the Visitor Center.
Children are invited to dress up in costumes and there will be socially distanced ‘trick-or-treating’ on the outdoor terrace.
There is no charge for participating children, however reservations are required and can be made at arb.umn.edu.
The event is free for Arboretum members and $15 for non-members older than 15 years.
For more information, email Arbinfo@umn.edu, call 612-624-2200 or visit arb.umn.edu.