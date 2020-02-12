Where the heck it was
 Photo by Unsie Zuege

Correct answers came from George Borchardt, Marcia McLean, Rachel Knaeble, and Sara Maves who wrote, "We know where it is because our children built that little library by hand with the help of their grandfather, Jerry. We built it, registered it, and attended a city council meeting to get approval for it to go in our neighborhood park. Having been a teacher in my past life (prior to children) I have a passion for reading and want to share that with neighbor children."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

