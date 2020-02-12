Correct answers came from George Borchardt, Marcia McLean, Rachel Knaeble, and Sara Maves who wrote, "We know where it is because our children built that little library by hand with the help of their grandfather, Jerry. We built it, registered it, and attended a city council meeting to get approval for it to go in our neighborhood park. Having been a teacher in my past life (prior to children) I have a passion for reading and want to share that with neighbor children."
popular
Where the heck it was
Tags
Unsie Zuege
Reporter
Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- Mark Esch tabbed next football coach at Minnetonka High School
- Should I stay or should I go?
- Robotics team heads to state tourney
- Nick Moen got better by making his body better
- State High School ‘Unified’ Basketball Tournament comes to Orono
- Nick Scheller is Gatorade Runner of the Year
- Boys Hockey: Holy Family Catholic right with No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral
- Carver County Sheriff's Office accepts applications for citizens academy
- Senior night success for Storm Basketball
- Lake Minnewashta dog park users heed county's warning to scoop the poop
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Developers propose 380 upscale homes, 3 industrial buildings on Shakopee Gravel site
-
Jackson Township man charged with pointing gun at neighbors
-
Mark Esch tabbed next football coach at Minnetonka High School
-
Here's a sneak peek at Eden Prairie Library's new collaboration spaces, sound engineering and features for all ages
-
Eden Prairie student will compete on Jeopardy! College Championship
-
Mexican restaurant opens in downtown Jordan this week
-
Slowing growth pushes Prior Lake-Savage district toward millions in budget adjustments
-
Shakopee photo of the week: Frosty morning
-
Jordan man pleads guilty to murder
-
Three titles earned to end regular season