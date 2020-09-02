Speedway
Buy Now

Speedway, 7755 Century Blvd., Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The answer to last week’s quiz was Speedway, off of Century Boulevard in Chanhassen. No one guessed correctly this week.

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you