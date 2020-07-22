Tweet Pediatric Dentistry
Buy Now

Tweet Pediatric Dentistry, 7845 Century Blvd., Chanhassen.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The answer to last week's quiz was Tweet Pediatric Dentistry. Lots of readers with sharp eyes who answered correctly this week including: Julie Olson, Dave Harrington, Dennis Scheppmann, Clarice & Joshua Boevers, Paulette and Dale Tomaschko, Gene Setterstrom, Jen Witherspoon, Deb Gordon, Deb Vold, Beckie Laengle, Peter Haak, George Beniek, Josh Vogel, George Borchardt, Jessica Bangia, Jeremiah and Miriam Gilbert, Jodi and Nigel Sonju,Bob and Jan Lokhorst, and Hope Smith.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

Events

Recommended for you