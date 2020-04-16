Where the heck it was
 
 
 
 Photo by Todd Oliver

Our "Where the Heck Is It?" is an oldy but goody, submitted by Todd Oliver. It is the brickwork of the Historic St. Hubert Church on West 78th Street. Congratulations to George Borchardt, Dave Harrington, Paulette and Dale Tomaschko, David Terpstra, Bob and Jan Lokhorst, Mark Hagen, Marcia McLean, Robert Brancel, Bruce and Char Philbrick, and Joshua and Jessica Boevers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

