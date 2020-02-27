Where the heck it was
 Photo by Unsie Zuege

Congratulations to Marcia McLean, George Borchardt, George Beniek, and Dale and Paulette Tomaschko who guessed that the clock tower is located at the West Village shopping strip in Chanhassen.

Reporter

Unsie Zuege is an award-winning multimedia journalist, who enjoys community journalism, bibimbop, Netflix, Trivia Mafia and snuggling tiny dogs, not necessarily in that order.

